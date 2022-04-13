Champions League / Quarter-final
Wanda Metropolitano / 13.04.2022
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
Manchester City
Atlético Madrid - Manchester City

Lineups

Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

Manchester City

