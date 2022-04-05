‘He’ll always try and rocket it!’ – Benfica dangerman Darwin Nunez, the forward everyone wants to sign

Ahead of their Champions League clash against Liverpool Pete Sharland looks at Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. With the help of Tom Kundert from Portugoal and Aaron Barton of Proxima Jornada, Sharland analyses the strengths and weaknesses of Nunez's game, as well as which team might be the best fit when he eventually moves in the summer.