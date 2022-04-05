Champions League / Quarter-final
Estádio da Luz / 05.04.2022
Benfica
Not started
-
-
Liverpool
Benfica - Liverpool

‘He’ll always try and rocket it!’ – Benfica dangerman Darwin Nunez, the forward everyone wants to sign

Ahead of their Champions League clash against Liverpool Pete Sharland looks at Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. With the help of Tom Kundert from Portugoal and Aaron Barton of Proxima Jornada, Sharland analyses the strengths and weaknesses of Nunez's game, as well as which team might be the best fit when he eventually moves in the summer.

Pete Sharland
By
Pete Sharland
Updated 04/04/2022 at 11:50 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Benfica jersey
Benfica
4-4-2
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Statistics

Recent matches

Benfica

Liverpool

