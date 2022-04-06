Champions League / Quarter-final
Stamford Bridge / 06.04.2022
Chelsea
Not started
-
-
Real Madrid
Chelsea - Real Madrid

From seven touches to ‘volume’, how Kai Havertz leapfrogged Romelu Lukaku to emerge as Chelsea’s go-to No 9

From a transfer “flop” to the winning goal in the Champions League final, Kai Havertz endured a roller coaster first season at Chelsea. Now, in his second campaign, he has elevated his level and emerged as Thomas Tuchel’s go-to centre forward, ahead of the player initially deemed the final piece of the puzzle – Romelu Lukaku.

Michael Hincks
By
Michael Hincks
Updated 05/04/2022 at 16:43 GMT
Lineups

Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Chelsea

Real Madrid

