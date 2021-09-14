FC Barcelona - FC Bayern Munich

Follow the Champions League live Football match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ronald Koeman or Hans-Dieter Flick? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

