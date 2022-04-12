Champions League / Quarter-final
Allianz Arena / 12.04.2022
FC Bayern Munich - Villarreal CF
17'
SANE CROSS ALMOST PICKS OUT KIMMICH
But again a ball was just too far in front of a team-mate. A good period of play for Bayern this though.
15'
GORETZKA PUTS IN A DANGEROUS BALL
But it was just too far in front of Muller.
11'
SANE PUTS LOW BALL ACROSS SIX-YARD BOX
Rulli got the first touch to partially avert the danger before the ball almost ran for Lewandowski but the keeper was alert to dive at his feet.
