- 1st Half
- Tymchyk37'
- Lewandowski27'
- Lewandowski (P)12'
FC Bayern Munich - Dynamo Kyiv
Follow the Champions League live Football match between FC Bayern Munich and Dynamo Kyiv with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 29 September 2021.
Half-time: Bayern Munich are two goals to the good at the break, thanks to Robert Lewandowski's brace.
Neuer called into action once more but this time it's a comfortable stop as Shaparenko's effort is weak.
Neuer to the rescue! Dynamo spring a dangerous counter attack as De Pena receives a ball over the top. His cushioned effort is heading for the top corner but Neuer get the slightest of his contact to divert it over the bar!
Kimmich tries to catch the goalkeeper out at his near post with a clever free-kick but Buschan is alert to make the save.
Sane, close to the corner flag, leaves two defenders in his wake as he moves infield with a delightful piece of skill before he's dragged back by Tymchyk, who was simply asking for the yellow card and gets it.
Sane... no! The high-press wins Bayern the ball in midfield once more and suddenly Sane is through on goal. His low shot looks destined for the bottom corner but it strikes the inside of the post instead! So unfortunate for the German international!
Sule leans back, goes for power and shoot well wide from distance.
Kiev come into this contest off the back of an 18-game unbeaten run and yet they have been completely outplayed in Munich. That comes as no surprise, really.
Another diagonal pass from the middle of the park finds Gnabry on the edge of the box. He heads on a teasing ball, but there's no one inside to pick up the pieces.
Much better from the visitors, who build a sweeping move down the left. De Pena rolls it down the line for Garmash, he shoots, it's deflected behind by Upamecano and Dynamo have a corner.
GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-0 Dynamo Kiev (Robert Lewandowski): That man again! Typical of their night so far, the visitors clumsily lose the ball in midfield following a heavy touch. Muller plays a beautifully-weighted pass into the path of Lewandowski, who gets the ball out of his feet before bending it past the helpless Bushchan.
Sane opts to take the free-kick short but nothing comes of it.
Bayern win a corner, which is delivered by Kimmich but cleared at the far post. Dynamo can't get out, however, and when Shaperenko fouls Lewandowski, the hosts have another shooting opportunity.
Close! Lewandowski uncharacteristically miscontrols a pass but it sits up perfectly for Sule to try a first-time shot, and it's not far away. Just wide of the far post he was searching for.
Wow.
As you would expect, Bayern are in total control of the contest. The home supporters are extremely quiet, though, almost as if they are taking all three points for granted.
After Buschan pulled off a good stop to deny Lewandowski, the Dynamo Kiev goalkeeper will have been ready to tear his hair out watching Syudorchuk commit such a needless foul inside the box.
GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Dynamo Kiev (Robert Lewandowski, pen): After a stutter in his run-up, Lewandowski waits for the goalkeeper to commit before sending him the wrong with a perfect penalty. Having failed to score against Furth, the Poland international is back amongst the goals!
Penalty to Bayern Munich! From the resulting corner, Sydorchuk handles the ball and the referee points to the spot. The VAR check is complete and Lewandowski readies himself...
Fingertip save! Goretzka picks out Gnabry on the flank and he delivers a sidefooted cross. Lewandowski meets it with a powerful header, forcing Bushchan into a decent early stop.
A warning to Bayern! After moving the ball from right to left in the blink of an eye, Tsyankov fires wide from the angle. That was a half chance for Dynamo!
Lewandowski, having received a pass inside the box with his back to goal, turns into trouble and commits a foul in a bid to retrieve the ball. Muller's shot nestles in the net - but the referee's whistle had already blown.
Davies, who I feel is going to have a lot of fun tonight, speeds past his marker Tymcyhk en route to the penalty area but trips over himself at the vital moment.
Dynamo are playing a five-man midfield, but one pass from Kimmich to Davies beats their press and suddenly Bayern are in a great position. He rolls it to Sane, but his cross is easily smothered by the goalkeeper.
Kick-off! Bayern Munich get us underway at the Allianz Arena!
Thomas Muller has 49 goals in 125 Champions League matches. If he scores tonight, he will become the first German player to reach 50 and draw level with Thierry Henry as the seventh highest scorer in the competition.
Bayern have already scored 41 times this season. With all of their big hitters included from the start tonight, can we expect another goal-fest?
Is the Chelsea defender set to join Bayern?
One thing is guaranteed tonight - goals. Bayern have scored at least once in their last 80 competitive matches - an ongoing European record.
On that Nescheret performance against Barca, well , have a look for yourself...
There's a change in Dynamo Kiev's goal as Georgiy Bushcan starts in goal, with Denys Boyko taking his place on the bench. I vividly remember Ruslan Nescheret having the game of his life last season against Barcelona, making a string of saves against Lionel Messi and co. It's a shame he seems to be third choice these days. In attack, Carlos de Pena - once of Middlesbrough (and a huge flop for the Teessiders!) plays on the wing.
Oh the memories...
TEAMS IN FULL - Bayern XI: Neuer, Sule, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Sane, Lewandowski.. subs: Fruchtl, Richards, Pavard, Choupo-Moting, Cuisance, Sabitzer, Sarr, Marc Roca, Nianzou, Musiala, Stanisic. /// Dynamo Kiev XI: Bushchan, Mykolenko, Shabanov, Zabarnyi, Tymchyk, Sydorchuk, Andriyevskiy, Shaparenko, De Pena, Tsyankov, Garmash.. subs: Nescheret, Boyko, Verbic, Shepeliev, Lednev, Karavaev, Vitinho, Syrota, Shkurin, Supryaha, Kedziora, Antiukh.
The only surprise in the Bayern XI is that Benjamin Pavard drops to the bench days after he was sent off in the 3-1 win over Furth. Nagelsmann opts for a 4-2-4-1 and it's a strong XI, with the head coach not prepared to take any risks.
BAYERN TEAM NEWS: Lewandowski, Sane, Muller, Kimmich - they're all included from the start!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of Bayern Munich's Group E Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev. The Ukrainians will be hoping to take a leaf out of Sheriff Tiraspol's book and cause an almighty upset against the German champions, as unlikely as that may seem. Julian Nagelsmann's side will surely be too strong, and after beating Barcelona 3-0 on matchday one, will be full of confidence. Let's grab the team news ahead of this 8pm kick-off!