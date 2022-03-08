Champions League / Last 16
Allianz Arena / 08.03.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Rescheduled
-
-
Red Bull Salzburg
FC Bayern Munich - Red Bull Salzburg Summary

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Red Bull Salzburg
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
Red Bull Salzburg logo
Red Bull Salzburg
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg

Related matches

