Champions League / Quarter-final
Allianz Arena / 12.04.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Completed
1
1
Aggregate score 1-2
Villarreal CF
BAYERN V VILLARREAL - GERMAN GIANTS NEED TO OVERCOME ONE-GOAL DEFICIT

Updated 12/04/2022 at 20:55 GMT
FULL TIME
YET ANOTHER FAMOUS NIGHT FOR VILLARREAL
They go into the semi-final of the Champions League for the first time in 16 years.
90+1'
LO CELSO GOES INTO THE BOOK
He clattered into Coman.
90'
MULLER IS REPLACED BY CHOUPO-MOTING
88'
Samuel Chukwueze
Goal
Samuel Chukwueze
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR VILLARREAL!
They snatch a probable winner on the break. Moreno was played behind the defence and then he played a fantastic bakk to Chukwueze at the back post and he crashed the ball above Neuer into the roof of the net.
87'
ANOTHER BAYERN SWITCH
Davies on for Hernandez.
84'
CHUKWUEZE AND PEDRAZA COME ON
They replace Danjuma and Coquelin.
82'
DANJUMA WITH A CHANCE ON THE BREAK
But his shot was always curling wide of the target.
82'
GNABRY ON FOR MUSIALA
81'
WHAT WAS RULLI DOING?
Capoue got a leg to Coman's cross which saw it fly in the air and then Rulli ran into Muller and fell over and was lucky the referee blew his whistle.
76'
COMAN SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
He unleashes a rocket with his right foot but it flies a yard over the bar.
71'
MULLER MISSES A SITTER
Another fine cross from Sane finds Muller six yards out but he with no one obstructing him he heads wide.
69'
BAYERN WANT A RED CARD
Foyth blocked Coman's path for an indirect free kick. Again bookings have been given for less - but not here.
67'
ANOTHER NICE INSWINGING CROSS FROM SANE
But Rulli again is there to punch to safety.
64'
HERNANDEZ SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
But it flies straight at Rulli.
59'
FOYTH GOES INTO THE BOOK
He catches Coman after his attempted cross from the left flank.
56'
ANOTHER BAYERN CHANCE
Goretzka cuts back for Muller who, on the stretch, shoots over the bar.
54'
COMAN CUTS IN FROM THE LEFT FLANK
He shoots at goal but the shot flies well wide of the target.
52'
Robert Lewandowski
Goal
Robert Lewandowski
FC Bayern Munich
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
GOAL FOR BAYERN!
Lewandowski finally gets a chance and he scores. Coman intercepted a pass from Parejo and Muller played the ball to Lewandowski just outside the box and the Polish striker slipped the ball past Rulli and in off the post.
50'
BEST CHANCE SO FAR
Sane got to the by-line and pulled back for Upamecano who blazed over with his left foot on the half-volley.
50'
SANE'S FREE KICK IS HEADED AWAY
The winger's set piece doesn't get beyond the wall.