Ferencváros
    -
    19:00
    04/08/21
    Groupama Arena
    Slavia Prague
      Champions League • Qualifying Round 3
      Qualifying
      Ferencváros - Slavia Prague

      Follow the Champions League live Football match between Ferencváros and Slavia Prague with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 4 August 2021.


