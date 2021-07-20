Ferencváros - Zalgiris Vilnius

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Ferencváros and Zalgiris Vilnius with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 20 July 2021.





Catch the latest Ferencváros and Zalgiris Vilnius news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Ferencváros and Zalgiris Vilnius. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

