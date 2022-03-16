Champions League / Last 16
Juventus Stadium / 16.03.2022
Juventus
Not started
-
-
Villarreal CF
Juventus - Villarreal CF Summary

Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Villarreal CF

