KRC Genk - Shakhtar Donetsk

Follow the Champions League live Football match between KRC Genk and Shakhtar Donetsk with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 3 August 2021.





Catch the latest KRC Genk and Shakhtar Donetsk news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for KRC Genk and Shakhtar Donetsk. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

