Champions League / Last 16
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 16.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Lille OSC - Chelsea Summary

Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

Chelsea

