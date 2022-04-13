Champions League / Quarter-final
Anfield / 13.04.2022
LIVERPOOL V BENFICA - REDS GO THROUGH AFTER SIX-GOAL THRILLER
FULL TIME
LIVERPOOL GO THROUGH BUT A GREAT EFFORT FROM VISITORS
The Reds were never threatened really but kudos for Benfica for never giving up.
90+4'
BALL IN LIVERPOOL'S NET YET AGAIN
But this offside won't be overtuned as Nunez was clearly offside. Again a neat finish mind you.
89'
MANE SCORES, BUT IS OFFSIDE
This one won't be reversed. A fantastic run from Salah, who played a one-two with Firmino before shooting for the back post but with it heading wide Mane tapped home.
83'
GREAT STOP FROM ALISSON
The ball comes to Nunez at the far post and he crashes a low bullet towards the near post which the Brazilian gets down to stop.
82'
GOAL FOR BENFICA!
Again VAR reward Benfica.
81'
ANOTHER BENFICA GOAL OFFSIDE
Or is it? A fantastic finish from Nunez, who took advantage of Bernardo's poor touch. VAR will check.
76'
SALAH TREIES TO PLAY THROUGH MANE
But his ball is too weak and Junior comes across to intercept.
73'
GOAL FOR BENFICA!
Joseph Gomez was playing Yaremchuk offside so the goal counts.
73'
ANOTHER OFFSIDE GOAL!
And another fine finish ruled out this time from Yaremchuk, who rounded Alisson before scoring....but hang on, VAR will check this.
68'
SALAH NODS DOWN FOR KEITA
But the midfielder can't angle his effort on target.
66'
DIAZ IS REPLACED BY MANE
65'
Goal
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!
Firmino with a second, again from close range, this time catching a free kick into the box on the volley and giving the keeper no chance.
61'
NUNEZ CROSSES FROM THE BY-LINE
But Alisson just manages to claim the cross. Salah chased the striker all the way to the line and Nunez ended up crashing into the hoardings.
58'
SALAH, THIAGO AND FABINHO JOIN PARTY
Jota, Milner and Henderson make way.
55'
Goal
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL!
Firmino taps in from close range after being found from Jota's low cross from the left flank.
51'
THE BALL WON'T QUITE FALL FOR FIRMINO AND DIAZ IN THE BOX
It looked like it would drop for both to shoot after Hendersn played the ball in but Benfica manage to defend.
46'
YAREMCHUK HAS REPLACED GONCALVES FOR BENFICA
46'
LIVERPOOL START THE SECOND HALF
HALF TIME
A WATCHABLE GAME, IF WITH LOW JEOPARDY
This could change if Benfica score on the break again though - and they have shown the capability.
44'
KEITA CLOSER THIS TIME
Jota's cross is behind his fellow strikers but Grimaldo's half-clearance falls to Keita 25 yards out and his low shot flies just a yard wide.