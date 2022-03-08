Champions League / Last 16
Anfield / 08.03.2022
Liverpool
Rescheduled
-
-
Internazionale
Liverpool - Internazionale Summary

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss confident Thiago, Matip will be fit to play Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16

Jurgen Klopp says he hopes to be able to have Thiago Alcantara in his squad to play Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Liverpool boss also says the Premier League title race would have been handed to Manchester City in February in the past four seasons if it was not for Liverpool. City and Liverpool have shared the past four Premier League titles.

By
Eurosport
Updated 07/03/2022 at 17:26 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Internazionale

