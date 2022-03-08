Champions League / Last 16
Anfield / 08.03.2022
Liverpool - Internazionale Summary
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss confident Thiago, Matip will be fit to play Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16
Jurgen Klopp says he hopes to be able to have Thiago Alcantara in his squad to play Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Liverpool boss also says the Premier League title race would have been handed to Manchester City in February in the past four seasons if it was not for Liverpool. City and Liverpool have shared the past four Premier League titles.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Liverpool
Internazionale
