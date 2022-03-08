Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss confident Thiago, Matip will be fit to play Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16

Jurgen Klopp says he hopes to be able to have Thiago Alcantara in his squad to play Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Liverpool boss also says the Premier League title race would have been handed to Manchester City in February in the past four seasons if it was not for Liverpool. City and Liverpool have shared the past four Premier League titles.