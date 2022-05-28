Champions League / Final
Stade de France / 28.05.2022
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
Real Madrid
Liverpool - Real Madrid

'It's looking good' - Jurgen Klopp hopeful Thiago, Fabinho are fit to play for Liverpool in the Champions League final

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, two key players in Liverpool's midfield this season, were doubts heading into the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, but manager Jurgen Klopp believes the two will be fit enough to feature in the showpiece final. Klopp also refused to discuss the possibility of Sadio Mane leaving the club this summer.

By
Eurosport
Published 27/05/2022 at 16:09 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Real Madrid

Latest news

