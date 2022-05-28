'It's looking good' - Jurgen Klopp hopeful Thiago, Fabinho are fit to play for Liverpool in the Champions League final

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho, two key players in Liverpool's midfield this season, were doubts heading into the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, but manager Jurgen Klopp believes the two will be fit enough to feature in the showpiece final. Klopp also refused to discuss the possibility of Sadio Mane leaving the club this summer.