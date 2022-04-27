Champions League / Semifinal
Anfield / 27.04.2022
LIVERPOOL 2-0 VILLARREAL – JURGEN KLOPP'S SIDE HOLD A HEALTHY LEAD AFTER COMFORTABLE WIN IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL FIRST LEG
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
RESULT: LIVERPOOL 2-0 VILLARREAL
A Pervis Estupinan own goal and a Sadio Mane finish 133 seconds later give Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 win against Villarreal in their Champions League semi-final first leg tie.
After a cagey first half, Liverpool grabbed two goals in rapid succession early in the second to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side head to the second leg at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 3 with a healthy and deserved advantage.
Liverpool take control of semi-final as two quickfire goals break Villarreal resistance
90+2'
VILLARREAL FREE-KICK
Aurier is tripped up by Fabinho and Villarreal have a free-kick in a good position. Lo Celso's cross is a poor one and Jota clears away.
90'
TWO MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
87'
ZERO SHOTS ON TARGET FROM VILLARREAL
The visitors have found life tough this evening. It is evident they are sorely missing their talisman Gerard Moreno.
85'
SUB FOR VILLARREAL
Danjuma, who has had a very quiet evening, has been replaced by Alcacer.
Off
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld
Villarreal CF
Offsides2
Corners1
On
Paco Alcácer
Villarreal CF
83'
LIVERPOOL STILL IN CONTROL
The visitors have yet to test Alisson in goal this evening and Liverpool look the more likely to score another. Jota's low cross into the box is cleared by Albiol.
Off
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
On target3
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Wide1
On
Divock Origi
Liverpool
80'
ALEXANDER-ARNOLD, DIAZ COME OFF
The right-back is applauded off by the Liverpool faithful and is replaced by Gomez. Origi is also on for Diaz.
Off
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks5
Corners6
On
Joe Gomez
Liverpool
79'
FABINHO SHOT BLOCKED
Alexander-Arnold's cross comes out to Fabinho but his effort is blocked before eventually Villarreal clear away.
78'
WIDE FROM DIAZ!
Diaz surges towards the byline and fires a low shot on goal from close range, but at a tight angle he drags his driven effort well wide and it ends up turning into more of a cross.
75'
ALBIOL ON THE FLOOR
He is knocked over by Jota as the two accidentally collide. The veteran takes a moment before he gets back to his feet.
72'
TWO SUBS FOR LIVERPOOL
Jota and Keita come on for Henderson and Mane.
Off
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
Fouls1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
On
Naby Keïta
Liverpool
71'
THREE SUBS FOR VILLARREAL
Parejo and Estupinan come off for Aurier and Trigueros. Chukwueze is also off for Dia.
Off
Daniel Parejo
Villarreal CF
Free Kicks2
Corners1
On
Serge Aurier
Villarreal CF
70'
NERVY FROM VILLARREAL
Robertson's cross is cleared by Danjuma. The long ball back into the box is hooked towards goal by Diaz before Villarreal clear again.
68'
CHANCES FOR LIVERPOOL!
Liverpool keep pressuring for more goals. Van Dijk's fierce strike from range is batted away by Rulli before Diaz has a low shot of his own which he drags just wide!
66'
QUICKFIRE
63'
ANOTHER LIVERPOOL GOAL RULED OUT!
Alexander-Arnold's cross fizzed to the back post is tapped in by Robertson, but the Scot was offside.
61'
YELLOW FOR LO CELSO!
Lo Celso is booked after he drags down Robertson. There is no doubting it is a yellow card.
Yellow card
Giovani Lo Celso
Villarreal CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
59'
NO PENALTY!
Salah goes down in the box appealing for a spot-kick after colliding with Torres. Referee Marciniak says no penalty.
57'
SUB FOR VILLARREAL
What do Villarreal do now? Well, Emery has made his first change. Pedraza comes on for Coquelin.
Off
Francis Coquelin
Villarreal CF
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Alfonso Pedraza
Villarreal CF
55'
Goal
Sadio Mané
Liverpool
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
ANOTHER LIVERPOOL GOAL! MANE SCORES!
Two goals in two minutes for Liverpool and Mane gives the hosts daylight in the semi-final! Salah's pass finds Mane and he pokes his shot beyond Rulli into the bottom corner! Was Mane offside? VAR is checking it... the goal stands!