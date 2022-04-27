Champions League / Semifinal
Anfield / 27.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Liverpool - Villarreal CF

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-4-2
Liverpool
Liverpool
4-3-3
Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Villarreal CF

