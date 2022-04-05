Champions League / Quarter-final
Etihad Stadium / 05.04.2022
Manchester City - Atlético Madrid
'In the CL always I overthink' - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola jokingly responds to tinkering reputation
Manchester City take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night bidding as they bid to win their first ever Champions League. City reached the final against Chelsea last season but fell to a 1-0 defeat in Porto, Portugal. Pep Guardiola jokes that he will field 12 players against Diego Simeone's side at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Recent matches
Manchester City
Atlético Madrid
