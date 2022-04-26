Champions League / Semifinal
Etihad Stadium / 26.04.2022
Manchester City
Not started
-
-
Real Madrid
Manchester City - Real Madrid

‘We are reaching the Real Madrid zone’ – View from Spain on Champions League semi-final against Manchester City

The Champions League semi-finals are here and in order to preview the clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City we have gotten in touch with our Spanish office to get all the latest news from the Spanish capital. Who will play on the right hand side of the attack? And who might miss out with injury?

By
Agustín Galán | Pete Sharland
Updated 25/04/2022 at 11:56 GMT
Read all

Lineups

