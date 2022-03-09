Champions League / Last 16
Etihad Stadium / 09.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Advertisement
Ad

Manchester City - Sporting Lisbon Summary

Lineups

Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
3-4-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester City

Sporting Lisbon

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

All eyes on Modric, Madrid’s vital cog for PSG clash amid suspensions and injuries

an hour ago

Champions League

PSG confidence hinges on Mbappe heading to Madrid – Inside Europe

9 hours ago

Related matches

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 9 March 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.