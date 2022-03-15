Champions League / Last 16
Old Trafford / 15.03.2022
Manchester United
Rescheduled
-
-
Atlético Madrid
Manchester United - Atlético Madrid Summary

Lineups

Manchester United
4-5-1
Atlético Madrid
3-5-2
Manchester United
4-5-1
Atlético Madrid
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Atlético Madrid

