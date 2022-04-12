Champions League / Quarter-final
Bernabéu / 12.04.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
First half
0
1
19'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
    Advertisement
    Ad

    Real Madrid - Chelsea

    Live commentary

    17'
    VINICIUS GETS AWAY AGAIN!
    Thiago Slva charges out, doesn't get to the ball, and Vini runs off James at inside-left. He squares to where Benzema usually is, but he wasn't.
    15'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! Real Madrid (3)0-1(2) Chelsea (Mount) I said that Chelsea only had two scorers, and here's one of them! He's so good in big games and this is a delightful finish, punished sidefooted and with curl, after good work from Kovacic then Loftus-Cheek then Werner send him through. Game on!
    13'
    RUDIGER GETS UNDER THE CORNER
    It's a bit high, truth be told - and the header goes high too.
    Advertisement
    Ad