Champions League / Quarter-final
Bernabéu / 12.04.2022
Real Madrid - Chelsea
'Unlikely that Chelsea make semi-finals' - Thomas Tuchel plays down chances against Real Madrid
Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League last season on their way to victory but look unlikely to pull the same trick off again after losing the first leg at Stamford Bridge 3-1 after a hat-trick from Karim Benzema. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that it was unlikely his side would progress further in the Champions League this season, while saying they would still give their all.
