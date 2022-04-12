Champions League / Quarter-final
Bernabéu / 12.04.2022
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
Chelsea
Real Madrid - Chelsea

'Unlikely that Chelsea make semi-finals' - Thomas Tuchel plays down chances against Real Madrid

Chelsea knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League last season on their way to victory but look unlikely to pull the same trick off again after losing the first leg at Stamford Bridge 3-1 after a hat-trick from Karim Benzema. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that it was unlikely his side would progress further in the Champions League this season, while saying they would still give their all.

Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Recent matches

Real Madrid

Chelsea

Latest news

Champions League

'We will get hammered' - Tuchel fears Real Madrid return leg if Chelsea do not improve quickly

06/04/2022 at 21:54

Champions League

Chelsea’s era-defining month off to worst possible start – and only gets harder

06/04/2022 at 21:17

