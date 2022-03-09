Champions League / Last 16
Bernabéu / 09.03.2022
Real Madrid
Rescheduled
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid - Paris Saint-Germain Summary

Champions League: All eyes on Luka Modric, Real Madrid’s vital cog for PSG clash amid suspensions and injuries

Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. There is arguably no better trio in world football right now. However, with Casemiro suspended and Kroos a doubt for Real Madrid’s return leg against PSG, the onus could be on 36-year-old Modric to spearhead their bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. If anyone can, Luka can.

Michael Hincks
By
Michael Hincks
Published 08/03/2022 at 19:21 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain

Related matches

