Champions League / Last 16
Bernabéu / 09.03.2022
Real Madrid - Paris Saint-Germain Summary
Champions League: All eyes on Luka Modric, Real Madrid’s vital cog for PSG clash amid suspensions and injuries
Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. There is arguably no better trio in world football right now. However, with Casemiro suspended and Kroos a doubt for Real Madrid’s return leg against PSG, the onus could be on 36-year-old Modric to spearhead their bid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. If anyone can, Luka can.
