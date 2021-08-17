Red Bull Salzburg - Brøndby IF

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Red Bull Salzburg and Brøndby IF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 17 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jesse Marsch or Niels Frederiksen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Red Bull Salzburg and Brøndby IF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Red Bull Salzburg and Brøndby IF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

