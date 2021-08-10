Shakhtar Donetsk
    -
    18:30
    10/08/21
    Olimpiyskyi
    KRC Genk
      Champions League • Qualifying Round 3
      Qualifying
      avant-match

      Shakhtar Donetsk - KRC Genk

      Follow the Champions League live Football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and KRC Genk with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 10 August 2021.


      Catch the latest Shakhtar Donetsk and KRC Genk news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Shakhtar Donetsk and KRC Genk. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.