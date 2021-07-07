Slovan Bratislava - Shamrock Rovers

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Slovan Bratislava and Shamrock Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 7 July 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vladimír Weiss or Stephen Bradley? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Slovan Bratislava and Shamrock Rovers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Slovan Bratislava and Shamrock Rovers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

