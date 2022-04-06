Champions League / Quarter-final
Estadio de la Cerámica / 06.04.2022
Villarreal CF - FC Bayern Munich
Live commentary
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME: VILLARREAL 1-0 BAYERN
The whistle goes for half-time and Villarreal are in the lead and have been the better side!
Danjuma's strike early on separates the sides, and Villarreal's work off the ball has been particularly important tonight. Expect a formation change from Julian Nagelsmann in the second half to get back into this game.
Bayern have work to do!
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
TWO ADDED MINUTES!
The board goes up for two additional minutes at the end of the first half.
Danjuma drives down the right, and plays the ball to Capoue in the middle. The midfielder then makes a mazy driving run towards the edge of the box before going for goal. It was always going wide, but it takes a touch and goes out for a corner.
The set-piece then comes to nothing.
