Champions League / Quarter-final
Estadio de la Cerámica / 06.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Villarreal CF - FC Bayern Munich

Lineups

Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-4-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-4-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Villarreal CF

FC Bayern Munich

