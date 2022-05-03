Champions League / Semifinal
Estadio de la Cerámica / 03.05.2022
Champions League semi final, second leg live: Villarreal v Liverpool
MATCH REPORT
Liverpool's bid for immortality via an unprecedented quadruple is STILL on.
League Cup in the bag.
Second in the Premier League with four games to go.
FA Cup final and Champions League final upcoming.
Can they do it?
Liverpool book place in final as second-half recovery sinks Villarreal
End of 2nd Half
90+2'
FULL TIME!
Liverpool are into the 2022 Champions League final. Klopp's men win 3-2 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.
90'
TWO MINUTES ADDED
Liverpool's quadruple bid is still alive!
88'
LIVERPOOL ARE HEADING TO PARIS
The Reds are all-but there. Man City or Real Madrid await.
86'
VILLARREAL RED CARD!
Capoue picks up a second yellow for a foul on Jones and gets his marching orders.
Red card
Étienne Capoue
Villarreal CF
86'
TORRES BOOKED
The Villarreal defender is punished for lunging into a bad tackle on Mane.
Yellow card
Pau Torres
Villarreal CF
85'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Milner on for Fabinho.
Off
Fabinho
Liverpool
On
James Milner
Liverpool
84'
82'
VILLARREAL BOOKING
Lo Celso is cautioned for a foul on Fabinho.
Yellow card
Giovani Lo Celso
Villarreal CF
81'
VILLARREAL CHANGES
Aurier, Alcacer and Trigueros ON.
Off
Raúl Albiol
Villarreal CF
On
Serge Aurier
Villarreal CF
80'
LIVERPOOL CHANGES
Tsimikas, Henderson and Jones ON.
Off
Naby Keïta
Liverpool
On
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
78'
76'
LIVERPOOL CAUTION
Trent AA booked.
Yellow card
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
74'
Goal
Sadio Mané
Liverpool
GOAL! VILLARREAL 2-3 LIVERPOOL
Mane caps the comeback by rolling the ball into an empty net after beating Rulli to a ball over the top and racing clear.
Liverpool lead 5-2 on aggregate.
73'
VIDEO: FAB STARTS THE COME BACK
Fabinho gets Liverpool back on track with that all-important first for the visitors.
71'
69'
VILLARREAL CHANGE
Alfonso Pedraza ON.
Off
Francis Coquelin
Villarreal CF
On
Alfonso Pedraza
Villarreal CF
68'
VILLARREAL CHANGE
Chukwueze ON.
Off
Gerard Moreno
Villarreal CF
On
Samuel Chukwueze
Villarreal CF
67'
Goal
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
GOAL! VILLARREAL 2-2 LIVERPOOL
Diaz ghosts into the middle of the area to nod Alexander Arnold's header past Rulli. Liverpool lead 4-2 on agg.
67'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
Konate meets the resulting right-wing corner but flashes his header just wide.