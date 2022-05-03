Champions League / Semifinal
Estadio de la Cerámica / 03.05.2022
Villarreal CF
Not started
-
-
Liverpool
Villarreal CF - Liverpool

Lineups

Villarreal CF
4-3-1-2
Liverpool
4-3-3
Villarreal CF
4-3-1-2
Liverpool
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Villarreal CF
Liverpool
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Villarreal CF

Liverpool

Latest news

Champions League

Liverpool take control of semi-final as two quickfire goals break Villarreal resistance

28/04/2022 at 07:29

Champions League

Real Madrid are a Champions League force of nature - The Warm-Up

27/04/2022 at 10:01

