Zalgiris Vilnius - Linfield

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Zalgiris Vilnius and Linfield with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 July 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vladimir Cheburin or David Healy? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Zalgiris Vilnius and Linfield news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Zalgiris Vilnius and Linfield. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

