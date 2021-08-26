Live
Champions League group stage draw LIVE - Find out who Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd get
18:34
18:27
TIES OF THE ROUND
Manchester City vs PSG
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
18:25
JORGINHO AND PUTELLAS BEST PLAYERS
Barcelona´s Alexia Putellas picks up the women´s gong for UEFA Player of the Year! Well deserved from the Champions League wnner.
And Chelsea´s Jorginho wins the men´s UEFA Player of the Year award, which is also very difficult to argue with given he won the Champions League and Euro 2020 with Italy.
18:22
GERMAN JOY
18:21
SHERIFF TIRASPOL
Moldova´s first ever team in the Champions League, Sheriff Tiraspol, will travel to the Bernabeu and the San Siro.
What an incredible dream for the newly qualified side.
They are up against it and I can´t imagine they mind one bit.
18:16
AND BREATHE...
Well, you have to say that Group B looks like the Group of Death - unlucky Liverpool. Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto and AC Milan - stunning line up.
Manchester United have things a little easier than normal in Group F, with Atalanta perhaps their most challenging opponents.
Manchester City will go up against Messi, Neymar and co in Group B.
Chelsea will have a tricky time of things no doubt in Group H against the likes of Juventus and Zenit.
18:15
GROUP D
INTER MILAN, REAL MADRID, SHAKHTAR DONETSK SHERIFF TIRASPOL
18:14
GROUP E
BAYERN MUNICH, BARCELONA, BENFICA, DYNAMO KYIV
18:13
GROUP H
CHELSEA, JUVENTUS, ZENIT, MALMO
18:13
GROUP A
MAN CITY, PSG, RB LEIPZIG, CLUB BRUGGE
18:11
GROUP G
LILLE, SEVILLA, SALZBURG, WOLFSBURG
18:11
GROUP B
ATLETICO MADRID, LIVERPOOL, PORTO, AC MILAN
18:09
GROUP C
SPORTING LISBON, BORUSSIA DORTMUND, AJAX, BESIKTAS
18:09
GROUP F
VILLARREAL, MANCHESTER UNITED, ATALANTA, YOUNG BOYS
18:04
Group A may be the richest group in the history of the Champions League.
Group C is the hipsters dream.
Group E looks very tasty too and given the names of every team so far should really be named Group B.
Group G...well, there´s always one.
18:04
GROUP C
SPORTING LISBON, BORUSSIA DORTMUND, AJAX
18:04
GROUP B
ATLETICO MADRID, LIVERPOOL, PORTO
18:03
GROUP G
LILLE, SEVILLA, SALZBURG
18:02
GROUP F
VILLARREAL, MANCHESTER UNITED, ATALANTA
18:01
GROUP A
MAN CITY, PSG, RB LEIPZIG