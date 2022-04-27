Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his team’s display, and the patience they showed, in their Champions League semi-final first leg win against Villarreal.

“Was a brilliant game to be honest. We kept them quiet which was important because of the counter attacking threat they are”, Klopp told BT Sport at full time.

The home side were left frustrated by their Spanish visitors in the first half, with Thiago’s whistling strike bouncing back off the bar proving to be the closest they came to opening the scoring.

Reflecting on the first half performance, Klopp said, “we tried to create, be direct, mix it up, play through the lines over the lines. We had a lot of good moments, no goals, true, but I was really fine with the first half.”

A huge slice of luck gave Liverpool the breakthrough early in the second period, when captain Jordan Henderson received the ball on the run out wide before seeing his cross take a wicked deflection off Pervis Estupinan, which carried the ball into the net.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Henderson joked that he thought it “went straight in”, before acknowledging the importance of the goal, saying “you need a little bit of luck and we got that with the first.”

Defender Andy Robertson admits after struggling to break through in the first half, the opening goal was vital, saying “we then had a bit of momentum, noise in here was incredible after the first goal”.

Anfield finally had something to cheer, and just two minutes later they were in dreamland as Mo Salah jinked his way past a number of Villarreal players, before poking the ball through Pau Torres’ legs to Sadio Mane, who slotted home the second to give his team total control.

That would mark the end of the goals for the evening, and Klopp says he is happy with how the game played out, saying he “wanted to score the third but from a specific moment on it made sense that we control the game and that’s what we did.”

Liverpool dominated from start to finish, and have received plaudits for the way they pressed their opponents throughout, allowing them little room to play.

Klopp was one of the loudest to sing his team’s praises, saying, “that’s what we want before a game. In football it's always the same, you show respect to the opponent the way you defend them. It’s half time, nothing else, but it’s better than before the game.”

Running until the game’s end is something Robertson says is a key part of their success.

“If you can’t run about for 90 minutes in this sort of game, when will you? Our intensity has been high last couple of games. We have had a hectic schedule but we are enjoying it. There is still work to do but we are happy”, he said.

