Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool progressed to the semi-final after a 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield.

Liverpool, whose 3-1 advantage from the first leg in Lisbon meant Jurgen Klopp rested a whole host of first team players, took the lead after 21 minutes when Ibrahima Konate rose and seemed to hang in the air to meet Konstantinos Tsimikas' corner and steer inside the far post.

The advantage on the night was nullified just after the half-hour mark when James Milner's challenge on Diogo Goncalves inadvertently played in Goncalo Ramos who finished with aplomb.

The Reds' Brazilian striker twice scored from close range in the first half of the second period, first nudging home Diogo Jota's low cross and then superbly volleying home Tsimikas' free kick.

Benfica substitute Roman Yaremchuk ran through and rounded Alisson 17 minutes from time and then Darwin Nunez clipped home in fantastic fashion eight minutes from time and although both were initially ruled out for offside, VAR overturned both decisions.

Although these goals were too late to threaten Liverpool they were just reward for the visitors' relentless commitment.

TALKING POINT

Nunez could be the signing of the summer - There is an expectation the two best young strikers in the world will be on the move this summer, in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, but any big clubs who fail with these prizes would do well to bring in the Uruguayan marksman Darwin Nunez. He was a perennial threat at Anfield and what stood out most was his calm finishing. He had the ball in the net on three occasions, only one standing (and that after VAR intervention), dispatching with the utmost of panache each time. Except for Liverpool, it is difficult to think of any sides who would not immediately improve with him as the spearhead of their starting eleven.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Konstantin Tsimikas (Liverpool) - There are not many teams Tsimikas would not be the starting left back for. Although starting with seven different players from the first leg obviously hurt their rhythm but one stand in who never fails to impress is the Greek international. His set pieces created two goals but even discarding this he was a perennial threat throughout the 90 minutes.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Gomez 6, Konate 7, Matip 6, Tsimikas 8*; Keita 7, Milner 6, Henderson 6; Jota 6, Firmino 7, Diaz 7.

Subs: Fabinho 6, Thiago 6, Salah 7, Mane 6, Origi 6.

Benfica: Vlachodimos 6, Grimaldo 6, Vertonghen 7, Otamendi 6, Gilberto 6; Everton 7, Weigl 6, Taarabt 5, Goncalves 6, Nunez 7, Ramos 6.

Subs: Yaremchuk 7, Mario 6, Bernardo 6, Dias 6, Almeida 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

21' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! The corner was just hung high in the air and Konate rose highest and seemed to hang in the air before powering a header inside the far post.

23' BALL IN THE LIVERPOOL NET The linesman's flag went up correctly though, what a finish it was from Nunez clipping it over Alisson and down under the crossbar.

32' GOAL FOR BENFICA! Ramos is played through and he slams the ball home with panache but he may be offside. THE GOAL STANDS! A little surprisingly but you'd rather it be that way. The finish deserved it.

55' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Firmino taps in from close range after being found from Jota's low cross from the left flank.

65'GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Firmino with a second, again from close range, this time catching a free kick into the box on the volley and giving the keeper no chance.

73' ANOTHER OFFSIDE GOAL! And another fine finish ruled out this time from Yaremchuk, who rounded Alisson before scoring....but hang on, VAR will check this.

73'GOAL FOR BENFICA! Joseph Gomez was playing Yaremchuk onside so the goal counts.

81' ANOTHER BENFICA GOAL GIVEN OFFSIDE Or is it? A fantastic finish from Nunez, who took advantage of Bernardo's poor touch. VAR will check.

82' GOAL FOR BENFICA! Another decision overturned. Nunez's goal stands.

KEY STAT

