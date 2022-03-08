Liverpool are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Inter Milan at Anfield.

Lautaro Martinez’s fine strike from outside the box in the 62nd minute was not enough to get the visitors back into the tie as Alexis Sanchez got sent off moments later. Liverpool carried over a 2-0 lead from the first leg which proved the difference in the end.

Ad

Inter began the second leg brightly on a chilly night on Merseyside and were asking questions of Liverpool’s right flank, but it was the hosts who came closest to scoring in the first half.

Champions League Klopp hopeful Thiago and Matip can face Inter and calls change to five subs 'essential' YESTERDAY AT 15:23

A free-kick swung in by Trent Alexander-Arnold was met by Joel Matip at the near post in the 32nd minute, but his powerful header crashed off the woodwork.

A single minute later and Virgil van Dijk came close. The Netherlands international was first to attack Alexander-Arnold’s corner, but his glancing header aimed for the bottom corner was brilliantly intercepted by Milan Skriniar who got his body in the way of it.

Inter almost found a reply in the 40th minute, but Hakan Calhanoglu’s fizzed in cross from a free-kick was parried away by Alisson, evading an outstretched right foot from Denzel Dumfries.

Liverpool were on top at the beginning of the second half, Mohamed Salah struck the post from close range in the 51st minute, but the tie came to life through Martinez who fired a pinpoint strike straight into the top corner just past the hour mark to signal a potential comeback.

But the moment of beauty was quickly scuppered by a moment of madness. Sanchez was correctly shown a second yellow for a late lunging challenge on Fabinho a single minute later.

Salah hit the post again on the half-volley in the 76th minute as Inter looked to rally. But as the conditions got increasingly blustery, the hosts held on for a place in the last eight.

More to follow...

Premier League Mane fires Liverpool to narrow win over West Ham to keep pressure on Man City 05/03/2022 AT 17:25