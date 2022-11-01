Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez both struck late but Napoli topped Champions League Group A despite losing 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

The Merseysiders needed to win by four goals to leapfrog the Italians into first place, but it never looked likely in what proved to be a tight contest.

Thiago and Curtis Jones went close for the hosts in an opening period of few chances while Tanguy Ndombele saw a low shot well saved by Alisson at the other end.

Napoli thought they had broken the deadlock on 54 minutes but Leo Ostigard’s header was eventually ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR check.

Liverpool then snatched it five minutes from time when Salah poked in from close range after substitute Nunez’s header was fumbled by Alex Meret. It saw the Egyptian equal Steven Gerrard’s European club record of 41 goals for the club.

In added time Nunez made sure of the points after Meret fumbled another header, this time from Virgil van Dijk.

The result sees Napoli top the pool with 15 points from six games played. Liverpool finish on the same points in second spot but with an inferior head-to-head record. Ajax finish third with six points and will drop into the Europa League. Rangers are bottom and end their campaign pointless.

Next up, Liverpool visit Tottenham on Sunday while Napoli travel to Atalanta on Saturday.

Talking Point

VAR CONTINUES TO FRUSTRATE. Napoli are no longer unbeaten this season while Liverpool showed a vast improvement from the weekend defeat to Leeds. However, the post-mortem of a high-class encounter will probably focus more on VAR than what it means in terms of the Last 16 draw and who the two sides could potentially face in the new year.

Indeed, this was another occasion for VAR to forget. On 54 minutes Ostigard thought he had put his side ahead with a diving header from a left-wing free kick. An initial replay showed he may have made his run a fraction early while the players made their way back to the centre circle. Cue an almost comedy four-minute period where the referee touched his hand to his earpiece in anticipation of the news.

It simply took too long. It’s not like it is new to football anymore and yet we continue to face this sort of situation. Salah almost spared it’s blushes with his late, headline-grabbing antics, but then Nunez’s goal took another age to be checked before it was given. To put it simply, it can’t be that hard to make these decisions faster.

Player of the match

Mo Salah (Liverpool) The Egyptian was peripheral at times but when he came to life Liverpool threatened. Once again he stole the headlines with a record-equalling opener and is now showing signs of his best form.

