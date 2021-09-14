An Alex Sandro diving header and two quickfire goals from Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata on the stroke of half-time hand Juventus a 3-0 win over Malmo in their Champions League Group H opener.

The comfortable victory against the Allsvenskan champions is Massimiliano Allegri’s first win as Juve boss since returning to the Serie A club in July.

Malmo started the better of the two sides with Juventus looking nervy, but against the run of play the Old Lady took the lead through a Sandro diving header in the 23rd minute.

Juan Cuadrado's cross into the box is flicked on by Rodrigo Bentancur at the near post into the path of the wingback to turn into the net.

Sandro could have got his second four minutes later after he masterfully chested down a long diagonal ball from Leonardo Bonucci, but the Brazil international poked his effort agonisingly wide of Ismael Diawara’s left post.

Juventus grew in confidence and extended their lead on the stroke of half-time after Morata was brought down in the box under a challenge from Lasse Nielsen. After a lengthy VAR review to see if Morata was offside, the penalty stood. Dybala slipped as he took his spot-kick, but fortunately for the Argentine it went in through Diawara’s legs.

And just seconds later Juve found themselves three goals up. A goal-kick was nodded into the path of Adrien Rabiot who flicked on for Morata to place into the top corner off his shin.

Morata and Dybala both fired shots on goal from distance which forced Diawara into two good saves, but the job was already done in the first half as Malmo failed to mount a comeback.

More to follow...

