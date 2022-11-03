Manchester City have strongly condemned racist abuse aimed at 17-year-old Rico Lewis by Sevilla supporters during Wednesday’s Champions League game at the Etihad.

Lewis marked his full debut for Pep Guardiola’s side with a goal during the 3-1 win , as the right-back became the youngest player in Champions League history to score on his first start in the competition, breaking the previous record held by Karim Benzema.

His equaliser early in the second-half sparked a comeback, with later goals by Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez winning City the game and topping Group G.

In a club statement, City said: “We understand that two arrests have been made and are continuing to work with Sevilla and GMP to investigate this matter.

“We will not tolerate discrimination of any kind at our stadium and will be offering our full support to Rico following these vile incidents.”

Sevilla also released a statement, which read: "Sevilla FC strongly condemn the behaviour of two fans in the away section of Manchester City's stadium, who were identified and accused of allegedly behaving in a racist manner towards Manchester City player Rico Lewis.

"Sevilla FC are awaiting official confirmation of these facts, of which they have been made aware by Manchester City, and if these are proven, the two fans will be removed from the list of members.

"Sevilla FC would like to point out that there have never been any racist or xenophobic episodes at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium and that its fans have always been committed to the fight against racism."

Speaking after the game, Guardiola, who gave Lewis his Champions League debut a matter of weeks ago against FC Copenhagen, praised the teenager.

“What a goal, he’s a fantastic player,” he said. “He's so intelligent and so clever. He has the skills, he scored a fantastic goal.

“He was brilliant to go head on against the goalkeeper and score such a goal.”

Martin Keown, speaking on BT Sport duty, hailed the moment as a “dream come true” for Lewis, who was cheered on by his family in the stands.

"It's a big moment for him and his family," the former England and Arsenal defender added.

