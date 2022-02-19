Kyle Walker will be suspended for Manchester City's next two Champions League games after UEFA rejected an appeal over his red card against RB Leipzig.

City had initially not appealed the decision, but eventually did so after investigating similar incidents and the possible likelihood of getting the length of the ban reduced.

But their pleas fell on deaf ears.

In a statement, UEFA said: "The appeal lodged by Manchester City FC is dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of 25 January 2022 is upheld.

"The CEDB had decided to suspend Manchester City FC player, Mr. Kyle Andrew Walker, for the next three (3) UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for assaulting another player."

Into Walker's right-back berth came John Stones for the encounter against Sporting, with Joao Cancelo reverting there after Stones was substituted for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It remains to be seen if Walker comes back into the XI when he is back, particularly given boss Pep Guardiola's frustration at his indiscretion.

“The red card hurts us, especially for the round of 16,” Guardiola said following December's match in Germany.

“Walker is an important player for us and is unnecessary to lose him like this. I hope he learns from this.”

