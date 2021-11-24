Manchester City are through to the Champions League knockout stages as Group A winners after producing an entertaining 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe's ninth goal of the season on his 50th Champions League appearance fired the visitors into a surprise lead early in the second half before Raheem Sterling levelled in the 63rd minute.

After Neymar missed a golden chance to put PSG back in front, substitute Gabriel Jesus finished off a fine team move to seal the win for City.

The result means City top the group on 12 points and are through to the knockout stages. For PSG, they will have to settle for the runner-up spot on eight points.

Manchester City kept PSG parked in their own half for the majority of the first half and had six shots valiantly blocked, but it was Ilkay Gundogan who had the best opportunity to give City the lead just past the half hour mark. Joao Cancelo's dangerous cross was hastily cleared by Nuno Mendes before the Germany international, who was in time and space, saw his strike clatter off Keylor Navas' left post.

Moments later and Riyad Mahrez attempted to curl a shot into the bottom corner, but the Costa Rica international was able to expertly parry it behind.

PSG are always a threat on the counter-attack and Mbappe was sent through on goal by Neymar just before half-time, but the 22-year-old's curled effort looped harmlessly over the bar.

The visitors did go on to break the deadlock against the run of play five minutes into the second half. Lionel Messi's deflected cross fell to the feet of Mbappe who coolly slotted the ball into the net through Ederson's legs.

With PSG legs tiring, City's pressuring resulted in a deserved equaliser just past the hour mark as Sterling neatly slotted in a dangerous cross from Kyle Walker at the far post.

Neymar could and perhaps should have put PSG ahead again ten minutes later, but he slid his close-range shot narrowly past the post after playing a neat one-two with Angel Di Maria.

And the former Barcelona forward was ultimately made to pay for his miss almost immediately by Brazil team-mate Jesus. He received Bernardo Silva's pass - after a masterful touch - and slotted his shot past Navas to give City the deserved victory.

TALKING POINT - It was a Man City masterclass

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at Etihad Stadium on November 24, 2 Image credit: Getty Images

Manchester City were without Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne yet still produced arguably their finest performance of the season.

City's pressing was too much for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who looked exhausted midway through the second half, and the hosts were eventually able to break down PSG's resolute defence.

City will take some stopping in the Champions League this season having now won four of their five group matches.

Man of the Match - Rodri

Neymar (L) and Rodri (R) Image credit: Getty Images

The Spain international broke up numerous PSG counter-attacking opportunities which was so vitally important. That, combined with his overall physicality, expansive passing range and ability to dictate the tempo from a deep position, was instrumental in City securing an important victory against one of their main rivals for the trophy this season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Stones (7), Dias (7), Cancelo (7), Gundogan (6), Rodri (8), Zinchenko (6), Sterling (7), Mahrez (7), Silva (7)

Subs: Jesus (7)

PSG: Navas (6), Hakimi (6), Marquinhos (6), Kimpembe (6), Mendes (6), Paredes (6), Gueye (5), Herrera (5), Messi (6), Neymar (6), Mbappe (6)

Subs: Danilo (5), Di Maria (6), Kehrer (5)

KEY MOMENTS

33' - OFF THE POST! Cancelo's cross deflects off Mendes at the far post and it lands at the feet of Gundogan who looks to curl it into the bottom corner, but it clatters off the outside of the post! Huge let-off for PSG!

49' - GOAL!! MBAPPE FIRES PSG IN FRONT! It's Mbappe's ninth goal of the season and he has got it at the Etihad! Mendes drives up the left flank and it's brilliantly worked to Messi. He jinks into the City box and his deflected cross finds Mbappe at the far post and he fires through Ederson's legs to make it his 29th Champions League goal in 50 appearances in the competition.

63' - GOAL! STERLING EQUALISES FOR MAN CITY! It's a deserved equaliser and it's all thanks to Walker. He picks up Rodri's fine pass at the far post before squaring it back into the danger area. It goes through Jesus' legs and Sterling prods his low first-time shot into the bottom corner! Game on!

73' - HUGE MISS! Neymar should have scored! Neymar plays a brilliant one-two with Di Maria and he gets a shot away inside the box, but as he attempts to slide it by Ederson into the bottom corner it rolls wide of the post!

76' - GOAL! JESUS PUTS MAN CITY AHEAD! City come from a goal down to take the lead and the Etihad explodes! Mahrez's cross to the far post is masterfully passed back first-time by Silva into the path of Jesus who taps it into the bottom corner! City in front!

KEY STATS

