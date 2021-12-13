Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will renew acquaintances once more as Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were drawn together in the Champions League round of 16.

United won their group with Ronaldo instrumental to their progress, scoring six times in six games, while PSG could only finish second behind Manchester City in their group, albeit with Messi hitting the target five times.

The two teams faced each other in last year's competition with United winning 2-1 in Paris, however the Ligue 1 side got their revenge at Old Trafford picking up a 3-1 win.

Elsewhere, City will take on Villarreal.

There was some confusion initially when United were drawn against the Spanish side, but having faced each other in the group stage, the ball needed to be re-drawn with Pep Guardiola's side coming out instead.

Holders Chelsea will face French side Lille as Thomas Tuchel looks to retain the trophy for the London club.

Liverpool, who lifted the trophy in 2019 and have been in imperious form with a 100% record so far this season, were handed a tie against Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Real Madrid, who have won the tournament a record 13 times, will face Portuguese side Benfica.

Reigning Spanish Champions and Real's city rivals Atletico will face 2020 winners Bayern Munich, while Italian champions Inter will face Ajax and Juventus will face Sporting.

Full draw

Benfica v Real Madrid

Villarreal v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool

Internazionale v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United

The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, and the second legs on 8/9/15/16 March.

