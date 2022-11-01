Tottenham Hotspur recovered from going a goal behind to snatch a late 2-1 win against Olympique Marseille at the Stade Velodrome to secure their passage into the Champions League knockout stages as group winners.

Igor Tudor’s Marseille side knew that they had to win to stand any chance of securing their qualification into the last 16. As for Spurs, who started the final matchday top of Group D, they needed to avoid defeat to progress.

Ad

The hosts were the side to impose themselves on the game during the first-half. They continuously looked threatening in the final third whilst Spurs, predictably, sat back.

Champions League Kane frustrated with Conte’s playing style, suggests Ferdinand 2 HOURS AGO

Then with 23 minutes on the clock, the visitors were dealt a severe blow as Son Heung-min was caught up in a heavy clash with Chancel Mbemba in an aerial duel. The South Korean, who was visibly very groggy, had to be led off the pitch shortly afterwards and was replaced by Yves Bissouma.

Seven minutes of stoppage time were duly added at the end of the first-half, and Marseille capitalised on that to take the lead. Mbemba rose highest in the box to plant a bullet header past Hugo Lloris from a Jordan Veretout cross.

That kicked Spurs into gear in the second half, and within ten minutes of the restart, they were back on level terms.

Clement Lenglet headed in Ivan Perisic’s wide free-kick from the left, and just like that, Tottenham moved back into the top two spots in the group.

Then deep into added-on time after seeing Sead Kolasinac head wide for the hosts, Spurs punished Marseille on the counter-attack to seal a dramatic winner as Harry Kane fed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who dispatched a powerful strike past Pau Lopez to seal top spot in Group D and break the hearts of the home fans.

More to follow

Champions League Champions League permutations: What do Spurs and Liverpool need? 13 HOURS AGO