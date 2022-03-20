Mauricio Pochettino is adamant that he can one day deliver the Champions League title to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG once again capitulated in a European knockout tie earlier this month against Real Madrid , leading 2-0 on aggregate with under half an hour of the tie to play, before conceding a Karim Benzema hat-trick in the space of 17 minutes to crash out at the round of 16 stage.

Ad

Pochettino, who has been regularly linked with a managerial return to the Premier League, saw his future questioned again in the aftermath of his team's exit.

Champions League Liverpool do it ugly, but what have you done Lewandowski? - The Warm-Up 09/03/2022 AT 08:07

But the Argentine appeared to suggest he would be willing to continue his stay in the French capital and push for the one crown the club's Qatari hierarchy value above all others.

"We are competitive by nature. This kind of challenge is an exciting one to take on," Pochettino said prior to taking his side to face Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

"To give the possibility to fight again for this [Champions League] title, it's exciting.

"Beyond the sadness, to give PSG the possibility to fight to fulfil their objectives is always a great challenge.

"And yes, we feel capable of it.

"Afterwards, it's a question of exchanges. We will have to sit down with the club to exchange. To find the best formula. To see the vision, the future, the ideas, the project.

"We will analyse everything at the end of the season.

"We will see [if I stay] at the end of the season. It will be the club's decision."

One piece of silverware that Pochettino will almost certainly deliver this term will be the Ligue 1 title, given his men have a fifteen-point lead over nearest challengers Marseille with just ten games left.

Champions League PSG confidence hinges on Mbappe fitness against Madrid – Inside Europe 08/03/2022 AT 08:33