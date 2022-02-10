Neymar has given Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino a big boost by returning to training ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian has been out of action since November with an ankle problem but was back among his teammates - including Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe - on the grass on Thursday as PSG gear up for another tilt at an elusive European crown.

Ad

Neymar was taken off on a stretcher against St-Etienne on November 28 after a nasty collision with Yvann Macon, and the amount of pain immediately evident on the 30-year-old's face suggested it would be a serious injury.

Transfers PSG should have made Mbappe the boss to keep him, says Henry 14/12/2021 AT 09:03

As it is, the 30-year-old has recovered in just over two months and his side have remained at the head of Ligue 1, with a 13-point gap back to Marseille.

It hasn't however been the best season of Neymar's career statistically, registering just three goals in 14 total appearances so far.

And the much-fabled front trio of the Brazilian, Mbappe, Messi has largely failed to fire so far as a collective, with particular criticism raining down on them for their limp display in the 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League group stages on November 24.

If the prognosis on Neymar is positive, then that isn't the case for Sergio Ramos.

Ramos would no doubt have been desperate to feature against his old club in the first leg on February 15, but he is reportedly still not right after undergoing extensive rehab on his troublesome calf.

The 35-year-old Andalusian has made just five appearances for his new club this campaign - not exactly a return on investment given his near £5 million annual salary.

However he still has time to get back for the second leg of the tie which takes place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

- -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Champions League Opinion: The solution to PSG's problems is clear - drop Neymar 07/12/2021 AT 20:42