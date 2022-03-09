Pep Guardiola has yet to win the Champions League with any club other than Barcelona, and while he will always be remembered as a great, he may have already peaked.

The early stuff is usually the best. When it comes to albums, everything Amnesiac onwards has been nothing but diminishing returns where Radiohead are concerned. The Shield was wonderful, but Kurt Sutter’s efforts with Sons of Anarchy were dreadful. Wes Anderson has written himself into a single, bloodless, emotionless conceit, less a director than a vehicle for a font and a tracking shot. All of these people are clearly far more talented than your average football blogger wondering about the potential flawed genius of Guardiola, but the point holds.

Guardiola arrived on the pitch, and we were relentlessly told that he had redefined football. He got defensive midfielders to stand slightly closer to central defenders than usual. He decided that full-backs should be attacking. He made sure his teams tried to keep possession. And he made sure that his goalkeepers could contribute with the ball at their feet.

Perhaps it is fairest to say that Guardiola was the man who was able to put some exceptional players together to get exceptional results. Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Sergio Busquets, Thierry Henry and David Villa is the basis of an excellent team but their manager got them to commit to relentless physical effort, tactical awareness that would mentally drain most players, and the steel and nerves to trust their ability above everything else. And, it worked brilliantly. Three Ligas, two Champions League, hundreds of astonishing moments.

It’s easy to mock the fundamental changes that Guardiola made to tactics as common sense. They only look like that now because everyone else was forced to catch up. He delivered the blueprint that everyone added their own alterations to.

There are two factors that set apart his time at Barcelona to Bayern and City, though. At Bayern, despite being able to coast to the Bundesliga with the built-in dominance he inherited, he could not succeed in Europe. At City, he fell grimly short against Chelsea last season despite having had so much money at his disposal that he blew hundreds of millions of pounds just on full-backs. He invites criticism here, threatening to define himself now as a chequebook manager just as much as he is a fabulous coach.

The other factor, of course, is Lionel Messi. It is only with Messi that he revolutionised how football can be played. Everything else since has been refinement. And it is only with Messi that he won the Champions League. He has now gone more than a decade being the best manager in the world without winning its most important trophy.

Guardiola’s contract is coming to an end at the Etihad, but the players expect him to stay. The club are presumably happy, not unreasonably concluding that they, in Arsene Wenger’s terminology, have the prettiest wife at home. The owners are not short of money, remaining sanction-free autocrats with plenty of petrodollars to be made by rising oil and gas prices. Financial Fair Play has been left disembowelled in the corner. The past few weeks have shown just how important soft power is in the world, so there is, if anything, a greater need to elevate City’s standing in the world. There will be more millions. There will be more full-backs.

Guardiola will return to the market for more technical brilliance and no doubt he will demonstrate his aptitude for developing a front six into a carousel spectacle. More trophies will come. But has any manager been afforded so much luxury, so much understanding, and so much advantage, and delivered so little on the European front? Guardiola will feel no pressure from his owners, but the eternally fretful, wired Catalan might start feeling it within himself.

