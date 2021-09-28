Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal as Paris Saint-Germain exacted some revenge on Manchester City with a 2-0 win on a memorable night at Parc des Princes.

In a repeat of last season's semi-final between these two European heavyweights, it was PSG who took the initiative, when, after eight minutes, Idrissa Gueye finished with an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The rest of a pulsating first half belonged to City, who somehow failed to level the scores despite hitting the woodwork twice in the blink of an eye, Raheem Sterling heading onto the crossbar before Bernardo Silva suffered the same misfortune, inexplicably failing to convert with the follow-up.

Transfers Man Utd keen on Phillips, not Rice, as Mata considers January exit – Paper Round A DAY AGO

Sterling - chosen ahead of Gabriel Jesus - dragged a shot wide of goal as City continued to apply pressure after the restart.

Pep Guardiola's side would rue their missed opportunities when Messi, who had been desperately quiet up this point, scored a trademark goal, gliding through the middle before receiving a return pass from Kylian Mbappe and curling it past the rooted Ederson.

That historic moment sucked the life out of City, who never looked like recovering.

More to follow...

Champions League Opinion: PSG clash gives City chance to prove they were right not to sign Messi YESTERDAY AT 14:52