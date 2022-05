Carlo Ancelotti said the weight of Real Madrid's history took them to their astonishing Champions League comeback win over Manchester City

After Riyad Mahrez had put City 5-3 ahead on aggregate in the 73rd minute, Pep Guardiola's men looked on course for the final against Liverpool.

But two goals in a minute from substitute Rodrygo took it to extra-time, whereupon Karim Benzema slotted Los Blancos' winner from the penalty spot.

Ancelotti said to BT Sport: "I cannot say we are used to living this kind of life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG.

"It is difficult to say why [it keeps happening]. The history of this club helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone.

"The game was close to finished and we managed to find the last energy we had.

"We played a good game against a strong rival. When we were able to equalise we had a psychological advantage in extra-time. I had no time to think about [possibly] losing the game.

"It was difficult as City had control of the game but in the last opportunity we were able to go to extra-time.

"I am happy to be there in the final in Paris against another great rival. We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football."

