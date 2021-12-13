Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions league clash after the last-16 had to be redrawn following an initial blunder by UEFA.

European's governing body were forced to declare the original draw 'null and void' after United were mistakenly drawn against Group F opponents Villarreal but then left out as a possible opponent for Atletico Madrid.

The draw paired Ralf Rangnick's side with PSG but following complaints by Atletico - who were drawn against Bayern Munich - UEFA revealed they would conduct the entire draw from scratch.

Aside from PSG now facing Real, United will now coincidentally face Atletico.

One interesting sub-plot will see PSG forward Kylian Mbappe facing the side he could be set to join next summer when his contract in the French capital expires.

Holders Chelsea were drawn against Lille in the initial draw and were paired with the reigning French champions when the draw was made again.

Manchester City will take on Sporting while Premier League rivals Liverpool take on Italian Champions Inter.

Salzburg will take on 2020 winners Bayern Munich and Villarreal face Juventus. Benfica will play Ajax.

Full revised draw

Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Villarreal v Juventus

Internazionale v Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid

The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, and the second legs on 8/9/15/16 March.

